This all-new robot vacuum does something most can't

Robot vacuums can keep your house tidy when you’re not around. But they can also go rogue and make a much bigger mess.

That’s why we’re excited about the new Deebot Ozmo 930 from Ecovacs. In addition to a brushroll and suction, it also has water jets that spray a microfiber pad for mopping floors.

Credit: Ecovacs

Ultrasound sensors can automatically tell the difference between carpet and hard flooring, and switch between vacuuming and mopping accordingly.

Unlike other robot vacuums, which require physical barriers to keep it out of rooms, the 930 also comes with an app that lets you tell it exactly where not to clean.

Because the vacuum is equipped with LIDAR, it can create a map of your home the first time you use it. Just pull that map up on the Ecovacs smartphone app and draw lines across it to tell the 930 where not to clean, and it’ll stay away from that dog bowl, Christmas tree, or room full of delicate crystal. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Earlier this year, Neato promised similar tech on the upcoming D7—but that vacuum is supposed to sell for $799 and has yet to hit store shelves. By comparison, Ecovacs says the 930 will sell for $599 and go on sale later this year. It’s already available in Australia and Europe.

Credit: Ecovacs The Deebot Ozmo 930

Another potential plus: Ecovacs says the 930 doesn’t store your home’s map in the cloud, and doesn’t contain cameras. Earlier this year, iRobot was criticized for planning to sell maps of customers’ homes—a decision the company walked back. Also last year, LG’s camera-based navigation system was demonstrated to be vulnerable to hackers.

According to Ecovacs, the 930 can run for 110 minutes on a hard floor after a single charge, which takes between three and four hours. We plan on testing it as soon as it’s available.